Republic Day 2023: DIY art and craft tutorial for kids

Republic Day is celebrated on January 26 every year to honour the day on which the 'Constitution of India' came into effect. The constitution was adopted by the Indian Constituent Assembly on 26 November 1949 and came into effect on 26 January 1950. This year, India is celebrating its 74th Republic Day.

A Republic Day parade is organised at the Kartavyapath in New Delhi to pay tribute to India and its diversity and rich cultural heritage. The day features spectacular military and cultural pageantry. Award distribution is a major part of the Republic Day celebrations here. Republic Day celebrations are also organised in every Indian state.

The day is marked throughout the country with flag-hoisting programmes in schools and colleges. It is during this time that schools across India organises 'Republic Day drawing and craft competition'. Students and kids showcase their artistry and craft skills in poster-making and drawing competitions.

If you are still thinking what and how to make drawings, sketches, posters and craft for the occasion; here are step by step DIY videos to guide you for some creative inspiration; take a look:

Hope these tutorials helped you in your art and craft making.