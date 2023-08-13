Independence Day Fashion With A Twist: 8 Unconventional Outfits Inspiration From Bollywood Celebrities To Stand Out From The Crowd

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 13, 2023
This Independence Day why wear something common? Try something unconventional that will make you stand out from the crowd. You can go for different shades of orange, white, green and navy blue. Also, match them with other colours or you may also, go for blazer suits- for both men and women, patiala dress and so on.
Sidharth Malhotra looks dashing in a blazer suit in orange hue with off-white tee inside which he paired with navy blue loafers. You can take inspiration from him for your Independence Day outfit.
A patiala dress in light pink shade like Kriti Sanon will look elegant. To ace the look, go for light pink lipstick and eyeshadow. Opt for jutis with this outfit.
A bossy look could be your choice for Independence Day office party. Go for any shades of tricolour. Here, Rakul Preet Singh looks adorable in lime green blazer suit.
Plain white shirt or tee is what every man or woman wears during Independence Day. But go for white shirt with a twist; with hints of other colours like blue, orange, etc. like Aditya Roy Kapur to look different from the rest of the crowd.
If looking royal is what you prefer, try wearing a silk floral saree either green or orange paired with a long coat in colours like royal white like Sonam Kapoor Ahuja.
Style with grace! Go for a white patiala dress like Sara Ali Khan with mirror work and navy blue emroidery.
Green saree with narrow border and a halter-neck dark blue blouse like Janhvi Kapoor is another good option.
Ranveer Singh traditional outfit- a bandgala heavy emroidered jacket worn over a full sleeved kurta will give a rich and stylish look.
