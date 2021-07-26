Increased screentime amid lockdown can make you feel sick; here are ways to manage cybersickness

Even if you haven't used VR or AR devices before, chances are you will within the next 10 years. A rise in the popularity of AR and VR use will likely trigger a rise in cybersickness symptoms. Market research firm Research and Markets estimates that adoption of these technologies for work, education and entertainment may grow over 60% and reach over US$900 billion by 2027.

Dealing with cybersickness symptoms

If you are struggling with cybersickness symptoms because you're using your computer or phone for longer periods, there are ways to help relieve the discomfort. Blue light glasses are designed to block out some of the blue light waves emitted by your device screen that can lead to eye strain and sleep irregularities. Zooming in on a screen or using larger font sizes may also help reduce eye strain and make daily work more sustainable.

If you're interested in trying VR and AR applications but are prone to motion sickness, warning indicators, like Oculus Comfort Ratings, can help you know what to expect. Always make sure to visually calibrate devices so your eyes are as comfortable as possible, and use devices only in open spaces to minimize the risk of injury if you get dizzy and lose your balance. Take breaks if you start to feel any discomfort.