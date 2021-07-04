Gen Z, millennials think online presence more important

New York: As so many first impressions, both individual and businesses, are now happening virtually, 60 per cent of Gen Z and 62 per cent of millennials think presenting oneself online is more important than in-person, finds a study.

Compared to Gen Z and millennials, only 38 per cent of Gen X and 29 per cent of baby boomers find digital presence important. The study, by US-based ecommerce platform Squarespace, surveyed over 2,000 US adults to find the roles of websites in daily life and how memorable they are.

Nearly half (44 per cent) of Gen Z and 39 per cent of millennials say they make a better impression online than in person, versus 21 per cent of Gen X and 8 per cent of Baby Boomers.