What is the significance of Social Media Day 2021?

Social Media has taken the world by storm. It is everywhere, on everyone's phones and laptops. People go to the extent of even saying that they cannot live without social media.

Social Media are interactive technologies that allow you to create and share ideas with the world.

Significance of Social Media Day:

Social Media Day has been taking place since the 30th of June in 2010. It was created by Mashable as a way of recognizing the impact that social media has had on communications around the world. Because of Social media, we can communicate with our friends and family at the click of a button.

People even use social media for business purposes. They are called social media influencers. Who would have thought that there would come a day where people could make money by sharing content with people? Social Media plays a very important role in people's lives.

Because of this very reason, Mashable decided that it would be a good idea to create a day to honour social media. Mashable is a worldwide entertainment and multi-platform media business. They are known for using social media as part of their operations.

Mashable is also known for their awards - The Mashable Awards which recognize the best online services and communities. The company was established in 2005 by Pete Cashmore and it is headquartered in New York.

How can you celebrate Social Media Day?

Easy, post a video or picture on an app you like best stating what kind of positive impact social media has had on your life. Encourage others to do the same.

Many are very grateful for the creation of Social media, especially during this pandemic as we have still managed to keep in touch with people and learn skills during this difficult time.