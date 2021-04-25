Co-living is the new cool among Indian millennials

A new pan-India study has showcased that the preferences of the young urban population have changed dramatically as they opt for homes that are beyond just a decent place to stay. An ask for living spaces with hygienic surroundings and a work-friendly area in the proximity of their workplaces combined with affordability is becoming increasingly popular.

The report by Colive, a technology-powered fully-managed co-living homes provider, details insights into the demographics of Indian millennials and how they want to live. It reveals that 81 per cent of the urban population of the country below the age of 27 are the key drivers of the co-living industry. About 36 per cent of this population are in the age group of 18-22.

The study mentions the difference in preferences when it comes to dwelling requirements. India is home to the largest millennial population globally, comprising 34 per cent of the country’s total population who are looking for better careers and lifestyle, says Colive.