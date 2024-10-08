'If Anything Jiggles...': Katrina Kaif Threatened Pilates Trainer Yasmin Karachiwala During Chikni-Chameli Shoot

FPJ Desk

Celebrity Pilates Trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, often known for being the fitness trainer to celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya and many more was recently a guest speaker at a podcast show. This YouTube podcast was hosted by Ryan Fernando, who is a celebrity nutritionist and has worked with celebrities like Anushka Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan.

During their conversation, he asked Yasmin about her journey as a trainer, the challenges she faced, and how she has helped celebrities like Alia Bhatt during her pregnancy and Katrina Kaif during the training of Chikni-Chameli.

When Katrina threatened Yasmin

While in conversation with Ryan, Yasmin shared multiple incidents that occurred while training her celebrity clients. One of them was when Katrina Kaif threatened Yasmin while training for the dance number 'Chikni-Chameli' from Agneepath.

Yasmin shared, “When Katrina Kaif was doing Chikni Chameli, and she was supposed to be doing rigorous movements where no fat could jiggle, she told me, ‘Yas if anything jiggles, I will go on national TV and say you are not a good instructor’. So she customised her workout.”

Yasmin further shared how she made it possible since it was a challenge to make sure Katrina acquires the body she wanted before the shoot day. She share, “We used to work out every day. An hour every day, followed by cardio. The food was very disciplined. We never did the same workout every day. We did a lot of functional training, which needed to change every day because Katrina got bored very easily.”

Yasmin shares her experience with Alia Bhatt during her pregnancy

Further into the conversation, Yasmin also shared how she helped Alia Bhatt with her pregnancy. She told Ryan that Alia approached her during her pregnancy and asked for a workout regime since it is a vital part of her life. She shared, “During her pregnancy, we developed exercises on the fit ball, swiss ball, and reformers. And I had to change it constantly because Alia has a short attention span. If you have 20 reps, you will lose her at 8. Which is why I had to keep her workouts are very crisp. You have to move before her thoughts go somewhere else."

How are celebrity workouts different?

When Ryan asked Yasmin if celebrity workouts differ from regular ones, the Pilates instructor explained that while the exercises are similar, the needs of celebrities are different. Actors and superstars devote their entire day to achieving what appears on screen, focusing not only on workouts but also on lifestyle and nutrition, which must align perfectly.