Photos: Alia Bhatt turns to yoga for postpartum fitness

December 14, 2022
New mommy Alia Bhatt was spotted a yoga studio in Mumbai on Wednesday
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The 29-year-old actress, who recently welcomed a baby girl, seems to have turned to yoga for postpartum fitness
Alia kept it casual in a white tank top with black tights and a jacket
The new mommy's glow was evident as she ditched her makeup
Alia was all smiles as the paparazzi inquired about her baby girl
She was seen returning home to her little daughter after a quick and intense session of yoga
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their baby girl, Raha Kapoor, on November 6
While Ranbir is not on social media, Alia has been sharing pictures on the gram from her life after embracing parenthood
