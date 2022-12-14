Photos: Alia Bhatt turns to yoga for postpartum fitness

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 14, 2022

New mommy Alia Bhatt was spotted a yoga studio in Mumbai on Wednesday

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The 29-year-old actress, who recently welcomed a baby girl, seems to have turned to yoga for postpartum fitness

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Alia kept it casual in a white tank top with black tights and a jacket

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The new mommy's glow was evident as she ditched her makeup

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Alia was all smiles as the paparazzi inquired about her baby girl

Photo by Viral Bhayani

She was seen returning home to her little daughter after a quick and intense session of yoga

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their baby girl, Raha Kapoor, on November 6

Photo by Viral Bhayani

While Ranbir is not on social media, Alia has been sharing pictures on the gram from her life after embracing parenthood

Photo by Viral Bhayani

