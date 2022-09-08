Celebrity couples who welcomed their first child in 2022

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 08, 2022

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu- Neil Kitchlu was born on April 19 and ever since the actress has been updating her fans about her daily life with her son Neil

Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiya welcomed their son Laksh Singh Limbachiya on April 3, 2022

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal welcomed their babygirl Tvisha on February 24

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja - Their son was born on August 20, as shared in a note sent by the new parents to their friends

Debina Bonerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary- On April 4 this year, the couple shared a video revealing that they were blessed with a baby girl

Nikitan Dheer and Kratika Sengar welcomed their daughter, Devika Dheer, on May 12

Pooja Banerjee and Sandeep Sejwal - On March 12, 2022, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Sana

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora are enjoying every moment of their parenthood journey with the arrival of their baby boy on August 10, 2022

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are blessed with a newborn daughter Malti Mary Chopra Jonas. The baby was born premature and via surrogacy

