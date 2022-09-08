In pics: Vikram Veda trailer launch

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 08, 2022
Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer ‘Vikram Vedha's trailer was launched amidst great fanfare in Mumbai on September 8, 2022
‘Vikram Vedha’ is an action-thriller film. The story of ‘Vikram Vedha’ is full of twists and turns
‘Vikram Vedha’ stars Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan in the titular roles of Vikram and Vedha respectively
Gulshan Kumar and Hritik posed for the media
The film also stars Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, Sharib Hashmi, and Satyadeep Mishra in promising roles
The trailer has been garnering incredible love and appreciation amongst the screaming and whistling fans from across cities and on social media
Rohit Saraf was seen wearing a printed shirt with ripped jeans
‘Vikram Vedha’ will hit the big screens globally on September 30, 2022
