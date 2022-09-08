Akshay Kumar's upcoming movies in 2022-2023

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 08, 2022
Akshay Kumar has already seen three movie releases this year -- Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj and Raksha Bandhan
However, all three of them failed to impress the audience
The actor was recently also seen in 'Cuttputlli', which went the OTT way. Akshay now has a number of films lined up for the months to come
'Selfiee' - Akshay will be seen portraying the role of a superstar in this suspense thriller. The movie also stars Emraan Hashmi, among others
'Ram Setu' stars Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha, it follows an archeologist investigating the nature of Ram Setu, known in English as Adam's Bridge
'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' will release in 2023. The movie also stars Tiger Shroff along with Akshay.
'Gorkha' is based on the life of Major General Ian Cardozo, a veteran officer of the Gorkha regiment of the Indian Army
'Capsule Gill' is a biopic on the life of chief mining engineer Jaswant Gill who rescued 65 miners
OMG 2 is a comedy-drama film and It is a spiritual sequel to OMG – Oh My God!. It stars Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in the lead roles
C Sankaran Nair biopic is based on lawyer and former president of the Indian National Congress, C Sankaran Nair. Akshay will play the titular role
