Kartik Aryan's upcoming projects

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 05, 2022
Actor Kartik Aryan is currently enjoying the success of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'
The film reportedly grossed over Rs 266.88 crore worldwide
He recently wrapped up the shoot of 'Freddy'
He is currently shoot for 'Shehzada' where he will be sharing the screen with Kriti Sanon
On September 5, Kartik anounced that he has been roped in for 'Aashiqui 3'
He will also be seen in 'Satya Prem Ki Katha' opposite Kiara Advani
Aaryan has also signed the film 'Captain India' and its trailer is expected to be out soon
Kartik will also be in Kabir Khan's next
He recently worked with 'Pushpa' actress Rashmika Mandana in a chocolate brand's ad
