Watch video: Kili Paul grooves on Kartik Aryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 title track!

Tanzania's sensation 'Kili Paul' often breaks the internet with his highly entertaining dance and lip-syncing videos on popular Bollywood songs south Indian movie dialogues.

Recently, Kili along with his sister Neema shared several videos on their Instagram in which they recreated Vijay Thalapathy's 'Beast' film and Yash's 'KGF' dialogues. In one video he was seen dressed up in a black suit.

In the video, he is dressed up in maroon attire and showed his killer shuffle dance moves as he grooved on the iconic line 'Hare Ram Hare Ram,

Hare Krishna Hare Ram' from the movie 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. He even tried to copy the hook step of Kartik Aryan.

The video was uploaded on his Instagram a few hours back and since then it has been watched by more than 500k times and had received 77k likes and multiple comments.

Have a look at the video:

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 02:43 PM IST