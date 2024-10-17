 Hunter's Moon 2024: Everything You Need To Know About Significance, When And Where Will It Occur
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleHunter's Moon 2024: Everything You Need To Know About Significance, When And Where Will It Occur

Hunter's Moon 2024: Everything You Need To Know About Significance, When And Where Will It Occur

The Hunter's Moon will light up the night sky on Thursday, October 17 at 4:56 (EDT) in the afternoon. NASA announced that the moon will reach its peak brightness in this specific time frame. Scroll below to learn more.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 04:32 PM IST
article-image
Last supermoon of the year 2024 | X (@NASA360)

The Hunter's Moon, also called the October Full Moon, will illuminate the night sky this week, peaking on Thursday, October 17 at 7:26 a.m. EDT (4:56 in the afternoon) Institute of Science and Technology (IST). NASA states that the moon will be at its brightest during this time period, and its beauty can be admired from Tuesday night to Friday morning. This moon is set to be a breathtaking sight for those who like watching celestial events.

What does the term "Hunter's Moon" refer to?

The Hunter's Moon follows the Harvest Moon and is the nearest supermoon to the autumnal equinox. The historical importance of the phrase "Hunter's Moon" was first documented in 1710 in the Oxford English Dictionary.

Traits of the Hunter's Moon

Luminosity: This particular full moon shines brighter and ascends sooner than other full moons.

Increased brightness at twilight benefits hunters by providing additional light just after sunset.

The moon moves parallel to the horizon, creating a brief time between moonrise and sunset.

Usually, the moon appears approximately 50 minutes later each day. Nonetheless, the Hunter's Moon and the Harvest Moon exhibit distinct behaviors.

They wake up around 30 minutes later each following night.

The close overlap of sunset and moonrise results in prolonged twilight and extra evening lighting.

(@reviewwales)

Why is it called the Hunter’s Moon?

The term "Hunter’s Moon" is connected to the practice of hunting as a way to get ready for winter. Its roots can be linked to ancient farming and hunting traditions seen in numerous societies, especially in the North Hemisphere.

Post-harvest: Following the Harvest Moon, fields are emptied of crops, leading game animals such as deer to search for food in open areas, which makes them more susceptible to hunters.

Optimal hunting time: The luminous glow of the Hunter's Moon prolongs hunting opportunities post sunset.

The Maine Farmer's Almanac played a role in spreading awareness by publishing Native American names for full moons in the 1930s.

FPJ Shorts
Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV Police Nab 4 Members Of 'Bol-Bachchan' Gang For Cheating & Robbing Senior Citizens
Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV Police Nab 4 Members Of 'Bol-Bachchan' Gang For Cheating & Robbing Senior Citizens
Maharashtra: Car Catches Fire In Front Of Petrol Pump In Dhule; VIDEO
Maharashtra: Car Catches Fire In Front Of Petrol Pump In Dhule; VIDEO
'Gauahar Khan Was Arrogant, Kushal Tandon Obeyed': Bebika Dhurve ON Father Janardhan Predicting Couple's BREAKUP In Bigg Boss 7
'Gauahar Khan Was Arrogant, Kushal Tandon Obeyed': Bebika Dhurve ON Father Janardhan Predicting Couple's BREAKUP In Bigg Boss 7
Hunter's Moon 2024: Everything You Need To Know About Significance, When And Where Will It Occur
Hunter's Moon 2024: Everything You Need To Know About Significance, When And Where Will It Occur

Observing the Hunter's Moon

No special gear is needed for those anxious to see the Hunter's Moon in October. The naked eye will be able to see the moon, providing enjoyment for people in most places around the world.

Highest point of visibility: The moon reaches its peak at 7:26 in the morning. Eastern Daylight Time (4:56 in the afternoon) It will reach its highest point in the sky at 1 a.m. (IST) on Thursday, but it will look almost completely full from Tuesday night until Friday morning.

Future happenings: This marks the third supermoon in a series of four. The upcoming Beaver Moon will take place on November 15, 2024.

Read Also
Kojagiri Purnima 2024: Why Does Maharashtra Celebrate This Night Uniquely? Know More About The...
article-image

The full moon's cultural importance in Hindu tradition

In Hindu tradition, this full moon is observed as Sharad Purnima and is referred to by various other titles.

Kumar Purnima is a festival celebrated in Odisha, India.

Full Moon night of Kojagari

The full moon of Kaumudi.

This event is culturally and religiously important, signaling the conclusion of the monsoon period and the start of the harvest season.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Hunter's Moon 2024: Everything You Need To Know About Significance, When And Where Will It Occur

Hunter's Moon 2024: Everything You Need To Know About Significance, When And Where Will It Occur

Dukhmanjan Hanuman Seva Samiti concludes 9-day jalsa with an auspicious viarjan in Chhattisgarh's...

Dukhmanjan Hanuman Seva Samiti concludes 9-day jalsa with an auspicious viarjan in Chhattisgarh's...

Sabarimala Temple Online Booking 2024: Date, Steps To Book Virtual Queue Darshan Tickets,...

Sabarimala Temple Online Booking 2024: Date, Steps To Book Virtual Queue Darshan Tickets,...

Katrina Kaif's Fitness Trainer Yasmin Karachiwala Teaches Pilates Workout Without Equipment; Watch...

Katrina Kaif's Fitness Trainer Yasmin Karachiwala Teaches Pilates Workout Without Equipment; Watch...

Diwali Date 2024: Should Be Celebrated On October 31, Other Dates Will Be Against Religious Texts;...

Diwali Date 2024: Should Be Celebrated On October 31, Other Dates Will Be Against Religious Texts;...