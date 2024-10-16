Kojagiri Purnima 2024: Why Does Maharashtra Celebrate This Night Uniquely? Know More About The Rituals

Canva

Kojagiri Purnima/ Sharad Purnima, has a special significance and is considered as a very important day. On this day, one must worship Goddess Laxmi at night. It is believed that Goddess Laxmi blesses those with abundant wealth and prosperity who praise her on Kojagiri.

It is believed that because the earth and the moon are so close on this particular day, the moon's rays are excellent for nourishing the body and soul. This pooja is celebrated with great grandeur in Maharashtra. In addition to praying to Goddess Laxmi, the devotees fast throughout the day.

How do Maharashtrians celebrate Kojagiri?

For a very long time, it is a ritual to celebrate Kojagiri in Maharashtra not only for its cultural significance but also for its history of bringing people from the community together at night under the bright light of the moon and celebrating the festival. In villages of Maharashtra, hundreds gather together and contribute milk form their own homes to make a huge batch of Masala Doodh that everybody enjoys later.

It is thought that the Goddess visits devotees' homes at night and bestows blessings on everyone who remains up during that time. In order be awake awake at night, people sing devotional songs and try to avoid falling asleep. To welcome Goddess Laxmi, people draw rangolis and lavishly light up their homes during this puja.

It is a celebration that welcomes brightness into people's life. After the puja concludes, the devotees have cold milk with rice flakes in the evening, which is another custom of this night. Different regions of the nation celebrate this holiday in different ways, but all of them share a devotion to Goddess Laxmi.

Rituals of Kojagiri in Maharashtra

On this day, the devotees only consume liquids and juices and avoid solid food.

Many devotees gather at the Kolhapur Mahalaxmi temple to offer prayers during the Kojagari Laxmi Puja, which is a major event in Maharashtra.

This puja's main draw is the Masala Dudh, which is made by mixing a lot of dry fruits with some masalas. As part of this custom, the family's oldest kid is likewise celebrated on this day.