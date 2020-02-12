Hug Day 2020: Messages, quotes, GIFs to send over WhatsApp or SMS

As Valentine's Day is just around the corner, love birds are all set to express their love with gifts to their loved ones during the Valentine's Week. After celebrating Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day and Promise Day, finally comes Hug Day. While all days of the Valentine's week is celebrated with excitement and fervour, that day has arrived when you can pamper your partner with hugs.

So are you still trying to figure messages and quotes to sendto your loved one? Don't worry. We got it all covered.

Here are a few romantic yet cute messages and quotes you can send to your loved ones;

1. A hug is a wonderful thing. It's a marvelous gift to share. It's a grand way to say, "I care". A hug communicates support, security, affection, unity and belonging. A hug shows compassion. A hug brings delight. A hug charms the senses. A hug touches the soul.

2. The most valuable gift you could receive that could fit all sizes and can be exchanged is a hug.

3. You can't wrap love in a box, but you can wrap a person in a hug. That must be why god gave us arms. So here is a hug for you on this hug day.

4. No matter where are you, I'll always find my way to Hug you tight and shower you with passionate kisses. I love only you, Sweetheart! Wishing my dear a very Happy Hug Day.

5. I WANT A HUG. Not just a normal hug, one of those tight hugs that take my breath away, Give me butterflies and make me smile like crazy.

