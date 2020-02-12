On Hug Day 2020, here are 10 Narendra Modi embraces that set the political world abuzz

The Congress may have made the word 'hugplomacy' famous, but it Prime Minister Narendra Modi who pioneered the concept.

Over the years, Modi has hugged it out with many a world leader and celebrity including Barack Obama and his successor President Donald Trump, his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron, his predecessor Francois Hollande, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Crown Prince of UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Significantly, Modi had shared a warm embrace with Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif too when he made an unscheduled visit to Lahore in December 2015.

On several occasions in the past, the Congress has taken a jibe at Modi over the same. The Prime however remains undeterred.