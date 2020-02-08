Propose Day 2020: Best memes and jokes to laugh at after getting rejected

The second day of the Valentine's week i.e, the Propose Day is finally here. It is obviously the best day to express your love to your boyfriend/ girlfriend. A pro tip is definitely not to mouth a Shah Rukh Khan dialogue but to come up with your own, or the one which your lover haven't heard before LOL.
Propose day which falls after the Rose day triggered a huge meme fest on Twitter and Instagram.
Here is a compilation of the best memes and jokes on Twitter and Instagram:
Here’s the full list of days this Valentine's week:
1. Rose Day: Friday, February 7th, 2020
2. Propose Day: Saturday, February 8th, 2020
3. Chocolate Day: Sunday, February 9th, 2020
4. Teddy Day: Monday, February 10th, 2020
5. Promise Day: Tuesday, February 11th, 2020
6. Hug Day: Wednesday, February 12th, 2020
7. Kiss Day: Thursday, February 13th, 2020
8. Valentine’s Day: Friday, February 14th, 2020
Valentine’s Day i.e, February 14 is the main day of love. The 3rd-century Roman Saint Valentine would never have guessed that he would be synonymous with love across the world.
There are several different hagiographies of Saint Valentine. He was punished - ostensibly by evangelising - where Emperor Cladius Gothicus took a liking to him. However, Valentinus refused to renounce his faith and was allegedly executed.
There are other versions of this story, including Valentinus signing the card ‘Your Valentine’ which has become the calling-card of modern-day Lotharios.
