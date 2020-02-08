Propose Day 2020: Best memes and jokes to laugh at after getting rejected

The second day of the Valentine's week i.e, the Propose Day is finally here. It is obviously the best day to express your love to your boyfriend/ girlfriend. A pro tip is definitely not to mouth a Shah Rukh Khan dialogue but to come up with your own, or the one which your lover haven't heard before LOL.

Propose day which falls after the Rose day triggered a huge meme fest on Twitter and Instagram.

Here is a compilation of the best memes and jokes on Twitter and Instagram: