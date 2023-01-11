How oiling your naval regularly can help you have a glowing skin and 8 other health benefits

Our ancient sciences hold the most powerful secrets of the human body and are known to propagate a more preventative approach to human well-being. Shastras like the Ayurveda believe that disease is nothing but the lack of good prana or life force. Its area of interest centres itself around the concept of Vata, Pitta and Kapha; also known as the 3 doshas and the many ways one can pursue to maintain their balance.

One of the primary energy centres of the human body is the navel or nabhi. It is what represents the origin of life and it is that which is the primary source of nourishment to the unborn child within its mothers womb. The Pechoti gland located inside the navel when activated with oil, has the capacity to stimulate 72,000 pranic veins to keep the body healthy and the mind peaceful. We got in touch with Radhika Iyer, the founder of Anahata Organic, a yoga expert, mountaineer, and philanthropist to know some amazing benefits of oiling your Nabhi or naval:

Regular oiling to your naval helps removes dirt and grime. It also helps to get rid of any kind of infection. Keeps the skin glowing because the fatty acids in oils can help reduce inflammation, cure skin infections and moisturise the skin. Helps stimulate hair growth by helping the body to absorb minerals that are responsible for adding volume and reducing hair fall. Regular oiling of the naval is also known to reduce hair from greying. Treats an upset stomach by reducing bloating and relieving uneasiness. Naval oiling can also solve major stomach related disorders. Lessens menstrual pain by relieving menstrual cramps and regulating period blood flow. Lessens joint pains and aches by strengthening muscles and increasing their ‘pranic’ energy which in turn can help manage pain more effectively. Improves vision because the veins around the gut are connected to the veins which go up to the eye. Oiling the belly button is also a good way to reduce the appearance of puffy eyes and dark circles. Balances the chakras and energises the body by creating a smooth supply of oxygen and other vital nutrients. Improves fertility by activating the reproductive system in females and improving sperm count in males. The belly button thus is the foremost connection between the mother and child.

The nabhi is known as the seat of Agni where ‘Samana Vayu’ that supports digestion and excretion resides. Ayurveda asserts that massaging the nabhi will help aid these functions of the body.

There is also a unique physical and spiritual significance of naval oiling, as in the center of the belly button resides the manipura chakra or the solar plexus. Yogic sciences believe that this plexus is connected to the central nervous system, optic nerves and stomach. A balanced solar plexus will thus promote mind clarity, help build confidence, and increase mental and physical strength.

Moreover, oiling nourishes, lubricates and strengthens the body. The application of ghee and infused oils in the navel cavity also balances the doshas and detoxifies the body.

This simple routine every night is a reminder by the Indic sciences, of just how a tiny amount of blended oils when massaged in the naval can help nourish the entire body. A gentle touch that works it’s way through a network of a million veins that are intricately connected with the ‘pranic’ force we can life.

