Want to reduce weight without hitting gym? Try these 12 home remedies

Coriander juice: Blend coriander and add the juice of half a lemon and 1 teaspoon honey. Drink the juice on an empty stomach every morning for about 5 days and then again after a break of 10 days
Curry leaves: Wash 7-8 curry leaves and consume them every morning on an empty stomach daily for a few days
Lemon and Honey: Squeeze half a lemon to a glass of lukewarm water. Add one teaspoon of honey to it, mix it well and drink it after getting up everyday
Cinnamon: Add one teaspoon of cinnamon powder to a glass of warm water. Add the juice of half a lemon and honey to it and drink this daily on an empty stomach
Ginger: Add a teaspoon of grated ginger to a cup of hot water. Steep for 7 minutes and strain. Add a little honey to it and mix well. Drink this thrice daily before every meal
Cumin: or jeera soak it in water overnight and drink it every morning after getting up
Carom seeds: or Ajwain should be consumed 30 minutes before meals
Remain active, walk, run and exercise for atleast 4 days a week
Keep a check on what you eat. Follow a balanced diet to lose overall body fat while remaining healthy
Do not skip breakfast
Have small meals at regular intervals
Drink plenty of water
