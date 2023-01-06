Want to reduce weight without hitting gym? Try these 12 home remedies

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 06, 2023

Coriander juice: Blend coriander and add the juice of half a lemon and 1 teaspoon honey. Drink the juice on an empty stomach every morning for about 5 days and then again after a break of 10 days

Curry leaves: Wash 7-8 curry leaves and consume them every morning on an empty stomach daily for a few days

Lemon and Honey: Squeeze half a lemon to a glass of lukewarm water. Add one teaspoon of honey to it, mix it well and drink it after getting up everyday

Cinnamon: Add one teaspoon of cinnamon powder to a glass of warm water. Add the juice of half a lemon and honey to it and drink this daily on an empty stomach

Ginger: Add a teaspoon of grated ginger to a cup of hot water. Steep for 7 minutes and strain. Add a little honey to it and mix well. Drink this thrice daily before every meal

Cumin: or jeera soak it in water overnight and drink it every morning after getting up

Carom seeds: or Ajwain should be consumed 30 minutes before meals

Remain active, walk, run and exercise for atleast 4 days a week

Keep a check on what you eat. Follow a balanced diet to lose overall body fat while remaining healthy

Do not skip breakfast

Have small meals at regular intervals

Drink plenty of water

