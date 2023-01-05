Take inspiration for your everyday workout wear from these 9 Bollywood divas

By: Chhaya Gupta | January 05, 2023
With a start of a refreshing New Year, we all desire to stay fit and healthy. For the same, while some of us might like to do workout at home while others may prefer hitting the gym or yoga classes
In order to give maximum comfort to your body while it does all the stretching and the hard work; it is necessary to wear the appropriate 'athleisure wear' as these are also sweat resistant
Katrina Kaif always remains in shape as she indulges in a lot of strength and jump training exercises. You can wear a matching sports bra, and sports leggings. A good pair of comfortable shoes are a must
Janhvi Kapoor is often spotted walking in and out of gym. You can wear crop top like her and tight shorts
Ananya Panday gym wear is also a good option when you like a print tight leggings and pair it with a matching coloured sports bra, crop top or a T-shirt
If you prefer strip sports bra, then Mouni Roy's athleisure wear can be a perfect inspiration. Also, we loved the colour co-ordination
A gym sweat proof jacket and a shorts with a sports bra can look great when matched properly like Anushka Sharma
Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been a gym lover. During intensive workouts, you can opt for hand grip gloves like Bebo and a matching athleisure top and bottom wear
If you want to flaunt your perfectly curved abs after those workouts, you can try athleisure shorts and sports bra like Disha Patani
