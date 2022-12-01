Choose sustainable lehengas and saris like these Bollywood divas for upcoming wedding season

By: Chhaya Gupta | December 01, 2022
Alia Bhatt chose to personalise her Mehendi ensemble with a sustainable approach as this handwoven silk ensemble, also had some scraps from her earlier outfits
The very pretty Janhvi Kapoor wore her Mom's sari for an award function and you could take inspiration from this and don your Mom's sari for the wedding functions
Kareena Kapoor's bridal outfit was the same that her mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore had worn at her wedding
Brides wear heavy expensive lehengas in their wedding which are not multipurpose; so brides, you may prefer wearing a sari like Mouni Roy and ditch lehenga for your wedding rituals which can later be used for multiple occasions thereafter
Dia Mirza's red bridal sari can easily be re-worn for many years
Alia Bhatt’s sterling sari is made from waste recycled nylon and repurposed degradable faux leather. A sexy and sustainable sari like this could be best for your bestie's wedding ceremonies
A handcrafted bridal sari helps to keep our tradition alive and add an extra spark to your look when you wear it for your wedding like Yami Gautam
Athiya Shetty's simple yet gorgeous lehenga is made up of sock waste and it could be your style inspiration for a wedding ceremony. It is not necessary you need to approach a big designer label for refurbishing your old lehengas and saris, even home-grown brands can do that without disappointing you and your budget
Thanks For Reading!