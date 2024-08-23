How Garlic And Onion Extracts Can Reduce Risk Of Respiratory Diseases In The Elderly?

Canva

Respiration problems in elders is a common phenomenon that comes with aging. As people age, their lung tissues become less elastic, and the muscles that support breathing weaken. This reduces the lungs capacity to expand and contract efficiently, making it harder to breathe deeply. But did you know a few simple measures such as consuming extracts fo onion and garlic can help the elderly get rid of respiratory illnesses?

Randomized controlled trial (RCT) was conducted by a group of experts and it revealed that garlic and onion extracts can significantly help reduce respiratory diseases. This study was conducted to explore the simple benefits of common ingredients that are easily available in the kitchen.

What did the study reveal?

A study was conducted between October 2020 and July 2021 at a RCF (residential care facility) in Spain and it investigated the results of extracts of garlic and onion combined to treat infections among the elderly. This study was conducted when Covid-19 was at its peak, which is why there was an emergency in finding preventative measures.

During the study, residents were asked to consume garlic and onion extract for a period of 36 weeks while experts closely monitored their health. The study revealed that none of the patients contracted covid-19. There were no side-effects of consuming the extracts. Moreover, the BMI in adults saw a significant rise that stabalised effect of weight. This was a positive outcome since weight loss could have indicated side-effects.

The power of garlic and onion extracts

Both garlic and onion have been recognised for their multiple health benefits. They contain organosulfur compounds, which are known for their anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, and antiviral properties. Allicin is a compound found in garlic and shows that garlic can stop common colds from re-occurring.

Onion is known to be rich in quercetin is known for its antiviral properties, especially influenza rhinovirus and SARS-CoV-2.

The study concluded that regular consumption of garlic and onion extracts have the power to lower the risk of respiratory diseases int he elderly population. This could be beneficial for people in nursing homes since they are at a higher risk due to their age.