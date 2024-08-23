 How Garlic And Onion Extracts Can Reduce Risk Of Respiratory Diseases In The Elderly?
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleHow Garlic And Onion Extracts Can Reduce Risk Of Respiratory Diseases In The Elderly?

How Garlic And Onion Extracts Can Reduce Risk Of Respiratory Diseases In The Elderly?

Randomized controlled trial (RCT) was conducted by a group of experts and it revealed that garlic and onion extracts can significantly help reduce respiratory diseases.

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Friday, August 23, 2024, 02:04 PM IST
article-image
Canva

Respiration problems in elders is a common phenomenon that comes with aging. As people age, their lung tissues become less elastic, and the muscles that support breathing weaken. This reduces the lungs capacity to expand and contract efficiently, making it harder to breathe deeply. But did you know a few simple measures such as consuming extracts fo onion and garlic can help the elderly get rid of respiratory illnesses?

Randomized controlled trial (RCT) was conducted by a group of experts and it revealed that garlic and onion extracts can significantly help reduce respiratory diseases. This study was conducted to explore the simple benefits of common ingredients that are easily available in the kitchen.

Canva

What did the study reveal?

A study was conducted between October 2020 and July 2021 at a RCF (residential care facility) in Spain and it investigated the results of extracts of garlic and onion combined to treat infections among the elderly. This study was conducted when Covid-19 was at its peak, which is why there was an emergency in finding preventative measures.

FPJ Shorts
'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Campaign Sees Union Minister Piyush Goyal Inaugurating Mumbai's Vedic Park and Planting Saplings
'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Campaign Sees Union Minister Piyush Goyal Inaugurating Mumbai's Vedic Park and Planting Saplings
CDSL Shares Zooms Nearly 15% Before Record Date Of Bonus; All You Need To Know
CDSL Shares Zooms Nearly 15% Before Record Date Of Bonus; All You Need To Know
'Fauji' Varun Dhawan Joins Cast Of Sunny Deol's War Film Border 2: 'Jab Dharti Ma Bulati Hai...'
'Fauji' Varun Dhawan Joins Cast Of Sunny Deol's War Film Border 2: 'Jab Dharti Ma Bulati Hai...'
Sanya Malhotra Cries After Getting Standing Ovation For Her Performance In Mrs At IIFM 2024 (VIDEO)
Sanya Malhotra Cries After Getting Standing Ovation For Her Performance In Mrs At IIFM 2024 (VIDEO)

During the study, residents were asked to consume garlic and onion extract for a period of 36 weeks while experts closely monitored their health. The study revealed that none of the patients contracted covid-19. There were no side-effects of consuming the extracts. Moreover, the BMI in adults saw a significant rise that stabalised effect of weight. This was a positive outcome since weight loss could have indicated side-effects.

Canva

The power of garlic and onion extracts

Both garlic and onion have been recognised for their multiple health benefits. They contain organosulfur compounds, which are known for their anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, and antiviral properties. Allicin is a compound found in garlic and shows that garlic can stop common colds from re-occurring.

Read Also
7 Natural Immunity Boosters To Consume This Monsoon
article-image

Onion is known to be rich in quercetin is known for its antiviral properties, especially influenza rhinovirus and SARS-CoV-2.

The study concluded that regular consumption of garlic and onion extracts have the power to lower the risk of respiratory diseases int he elderly population. This could be beneficial for people in nursing homes since they are at a higher risk due to their age.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Campaign Sees Union Minister Piyush Goyal Inaugurating Mumbai's Vedic Park and...

'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Campaign Sees Union Minister Piyush Goyal Inaugurating Mumbai's Vedic Park and...

Khushi Kapoor, Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Other Celebs At Anamika Khanna X H&M Launch Party

Khushi Kapoor, Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Other Celebs At Anamika Khanna X H&M Launch Party

How Garlic And Onion Extracts Can Reduce Risk Of Respiratory Diseases In The Elderly?

How Garlic And Onion Extracts Can Reduce Risk Of Respiratory Diseases In The Elderly?

IN PICS: 7 Must-Visit Wildlife Sanctuaries In Asia

IN PICS: 7 Must-Visit Wildlife Sanctuaries In Asia

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Dons ₹19,000 Silk Skirt For Anamika Khanna X H&M Event

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Dons ₹19,000 Silk Skirt For Anamika Khanna X H&M Event