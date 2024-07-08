7 Natural Immunity Boosters To Consume This Monsoon

By: Amisha Shirgave | July 08, 2024
Monsoons are here and you need to do everything you can to keep your body strong. These natural immunity boosters should be consumed on a regular basis to improve immunity. Ginger has natural antioxidant properties that help fight infections. The best way to consume ginger is to make some ginger tea.
All images from Canva
Spinach is not only rich in vitamins A, C and E, but it is also packed with antioxidants and beta-carotene that help in boosting you immunity.
Papaya is another source of Vitamin C and has anti-inflammatory properties that boosts your immunity. Consume it raw or have it in form of smoothies.
Green Tea is packed with anti-oxidants that will you boost immunity. You can add Tulsi leaves to your green tea to make it more effective for your body.
Garlic has antimicrobial and antiviral properties that will prevent your body from infections. It boosts the production of white blood cells that are essential for preventing infections. Consuming raw garlic will give you the best benefits.
Honey has natural antibacterial and antiviral properties. It helps in soothing a sore throat and also boosts your immunity.
Eat more citrusy foods such as lemons, sweet lime, and oranges. They are rich in vitamin C that help build a strong immunity.