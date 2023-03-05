Holi 2023 Gifting: Unbox happiness with these ultimate gift hampers

Holi, our favourite of all Indian festivals is around the corner and with it, the myriad colours of spring and those memories of wonderful celebrations from our childhood. From gulaal smeared cheeks, clothes soaked in colours, to crisp, golden gujiyas and a whole lot of fun! Inspired by all those unforgettable memories of Holi, we have curated a list of gift hampers that will not only open with all those nostalgia but will also add a touch of elegance to your celebration.

Make Your Dil Rangeela with Bombay Sweet Shop’s Holi Collection

This beautifully curated Dil Rangeela Holi Collection features Thandai Mithai Box, Nutty Gujiya, Saffron Cutting Katli, Rangeela Boondi Chikki and colourful festive gift boxes including the Dil Rangeela Gift Box, Holi Hai Hamper and Sweetest Holi Mithai Hamper. To make your celebrations extra rangeela, the Dil Rangeela Gift Box comes filled with Nutty Gujiya, Rangeela Boondi Chikki, Bombay Bhel Chikki, Chilli Cheese Bhujia.

Price starting from Rs 500.

Meetha by Radisson in Goregaon

This specially curated hamper comes with three different sweet boxes of Holi delicacies. The box contains four different types of Gujiyas (Chocolate, Gulkand, Malai, Karanji) along with Kesar Thandai, Masala Milk, Thandai Ladoo, Butterscotch Thandai, and Sugarfree Thandai. Another box has nutty sweets which are delicious and you can not miss the box of delectable Gulab Jamuns. In case you are plannign to visit Radisson hotel in Goregaon, explore live stations of Samosa, Jalebi, Thandai on March 7 and 8.

Price: 1,500 onwards.

Organic colours by Phool

This box of Phool Natural Gulaal contains four shades of lively Holi colours infused with the fragrance of natural essential oils. There's bright yellow, natural green, calming blue, and vibrant pink. These are chemical free colours and wash off easily without leaving stains.

Price: Rs 412 onwards.

Box of detox by Rage Coffe

Rage Coffee have introduced colorful and innovative gifts to celebrate this festival of colours. The box includes an indulgence box which comes in a beautiful box and includes Drinking Chocolate, Frother, an Assorted Sachet Shot Pack of 10, Caffeine Almond Bar, Coffee Peanut Bar, and Chocolate Oats Cookies. It’s packed with your favorite instant coffee for that caffeine kick, Drinking Chocolate to satisfy your sweet tooth cravings, and our newly launched Rage Snacks to give you the best guilt-free snacking experience. There's also a Coffee O'Clock box which has a special collection of delicious bars paired with instance coffee. There's also an assorted gift box of four items including Irish Hazelnut, Creme Caramel, Butterscotch Delight, and Dark Chocolate.

Price: Starting from Rs 799.