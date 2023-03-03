Holi 2023: 5 Must Visit Places offering Festive Special Menu in Mumbai

Holi is India's most favourite and awaited festival. We love to play with colours and water but at the same time, without gujiyas, jalebis and thandai; the festival is incomplete. It is therefore, the time, we like to spend with our loved ones and indulge in scrumptious meals.

Here is the listicle of the best places in Mumbai where you can enjoy Holi Special Food, check it out:

1. Silly- Holi delicacies

If unconventional is your choice, then Silly is the place to indulge in Thandai bhaang, yummy jalebi, and in-house Jägermeister brownies. There are exciting programs as well.

When: March 7. 11 am onwards

Where: Khar (W) Mumbai

Price for two: ₹2000 onwards

2. True Fit Gourmet- Hangover Cure Menu

True Fit Gourmet has a special Hangover Cure Menu which includes rehydrating Valencia Orange or Citrus Red juices, Gourmet Bowls, Sandwiches, Tartines and refreshing smoothies like Avocado Cacao or Probiotic Blueberry Smoothie. There are also, Guilt Free Desserts like Blueberry & Banana Cake Bites or Dark Cacao and Quinoa Cake Bites. They also have Turmeric, Orange, Ginger or Spinach, Basil, Lime Detox Shots. The restaurant remain open till 11 pm.

Where: Bandra (W), Mumbai

Price for two: ₹1000 onwards

3. Frys with Fries- Home Delivery Combo Meals

They are offering combo meals where you can pick two boxes from options like Crispy Bombil Fry / Fire Chicken / Crunch Veggies / Chicken Poie / Prawn Pulao at ₹ 650. You can also opt for a party combo to order for an entire group at home during Holi and get a FLAT 15% off on the entire bill. Orders can be placed directly through a call or via Swiggy and Zomato.

4. Khandani Rajdhani- Rangeelo Holi

Khandani Rajdhani will serve Holi special delicacies and also, will be giving away handmade multi-coloured silk thread bangles to all women customers as part of their Rangeelo Holi theme for the festival.

When: March 7-12

Price for two: ₹1200 onwards

5. Seeds of Life- Nutritious Indian Menu

Seeds Of Life is offering diverse and vibrant Indian Menu but with a healthy touch. Each dish on their Indian menu is carefully crafted to provide you with the best nutrition while retaining the authentic flavours of traditional Indian cuisine. Bombay Masala Toast, Quinoa Avocado Bhel, Masala Corn Cream Toast, Zaatar Bhavnagiri Chilli Toast, Labneh Bhavnagiri Pizza and their ultimate Signature Indian Curry made with paneer and mixed vegetables served with herb rice and refreshments like their coolers sweetened with organic jaggery, like the Kokum Cooler and Jimmy’s Masala Lemonade.

When: Ongoing

Where: Seeds Of Life Outlets in Bandra and Juhu

Price for two: ₹1000 onwards

