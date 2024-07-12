Here's Why Ventilation Is Crucial In Maintaining Balanced Energy In A Living Space

Pic: Freepik

Conscious Vaastu emphasises on a multi-dimensional approach that works in conjunction with the architectures, interior design, space, time and personal energy. As per the ancient philosophy of Vaastu, shape and size of the building, shape of the rooms, size and height of the rooms, light, ventilation, positioning of the columns, doors, windows, furniture and many other things should be factored in along with the magnetic directions. The space can be oriented using comprehensive principles of design and Vaastu. However, the important factor is to understand the energy pattern and manage it well.

In this article, I would like to narrate a case study in relation with air element that we had discussed in the previous article.

One of our client wanted us to help them in balancing their multiple premises. On visiting their house which was fairly good, so very simple balancing was suggested to them and everything was sorted. The client and their family were happy and things were fairly okay. After a few years we received a call from the client, saying that they wanted us to visit their house and for a recheck, on inquiring what was the reason of recheck of Vaastu, the reply was shocking. The client replied that their young son wasn’t doing well in his bedroom. The family was also feeling low in their physical and mental health. Some visitors had visited their house, said that there might be major negative vibrations in the house causing these issues. On hearing this, the client’s family went into deep fear.

On visiting their house, we saw that the placement of furniture and other things were all fine and no changes were required, however, the energy was feeling very low, gloomy and stagnated. On inquiring with them we learnt that the building had gone for major repairs from outside, due to which they had kept windows closed all the time. Even after completion of the building repairs they never even bothered to open the windows.

Since more than a year, the windows were closed in their home. They were only relying on air condition. The son was spending most of his time in the closed bedroom while at home, and his daily routine after school was to spend time in the closed bedroom and he never went for any physical activity in open air or nature. Even other family members had a comfort zone in their respective spaces, wherein their outdoor activity was very limited from home to office and back, just sitting in AC cabins and AC rooms at home. Since the windows were closed since many months, there was no fresh air in their space due to which stagnation piled up due to which the energy became weak, making them feel uncomfortable.

From this we have to understand that air condition can be a part of necessity to keep the temperature in control but it cannot replace the power of natural air element and ventilation that we get through mother nature. Air which includes oxygen is required for our lungs as well as brain for appropriate function. When the air energy is blocked in any space, we have seen people experiencing difficulties in the energy which leads to several imbalances especially in young children.

Conscious Vaastu principles were again explained to them along with the importance of fresh air which is knows as ‘life force energy’. They were strongly suggested to open up the windows and allow fresh air to circulate in their spaces. They were also recommended go out of the house and take some natural air as well as do some physical activity in nature along with their child. After few weeks they were happy to share that things were much comfortable. The remedy was so simple and efficient.

Ventilation: Appropriate ventilation is fundamental to allow the circulation of fresh energy inside throughout the space. Chocked or inadequate flow of air can lead to stagnation of energy and may negatively impact the inhabitants' health and vitality.

Open spaces: Open areas or courtyards if available in the premises must be actively used physically as they facilitate the flow of fresh air and natural light, promoting a sense of bloom and well-being.

Artificial air: Air conditioners are good for comfort; however, fresh air is a must for Conscious Vaastu balancing. Many people use artificial remedies for activation of air element such as wind chimes, artwork depicting air, feathers which aren’t appropriate. They cannot substitute mother nature.

Physical activities: Simple activities performed in natural air, contributes to overall well-being.

Natural Air: Overall, natural air element is a key requisite for human health, well-being, and the health of the space and consciousness.

This is one of the important reasons that ancient architecture incorporated principles of Vaastu to have adequate flow of air and light into the spaces so naturally the premises had good flow of energy.

(Dr Harshit Kapadia is a metaphysics consultant of Conscious Vaastu, Yuen Hom and Sam Hap Style of Feng Shui)