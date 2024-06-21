Conscious Vaastu: Unlock The Power Of Air

Conscious Vaastu encompasses a unique, diversified and holistic approach for harmonising personal energy as well as energy of the living spaces with mother nature and cosmic energies. The term cosmic energy is used to describe the universal life force energy that exists everywhere in the cosmos. Cosmic energy is also described as universal energy, life force energy, divine energy in various philosophies. It is the main resource of energy for the five elements of Nature.

What is energy

Energy means power or force. In India, energy is called prana and shakti, in China it is called chi and ki in Japan, and kaa in Egypt. Energy is an unseen force like electric current, solar energy, lunar energy, magnetic field, air, etc. It is intangible and can only be experienced. Conscious Vaastu devotes considerable attention to the quality and magnitude of energy that persists in the space and the energy of the occupants.

In previous articles we had discussed the importance of the Earth element. In this article, we shall discuss the second element of Nature — the Air element and its relation with Conscious Vaastu.

In Space Vaastu, Air element, called ‘Vayu Tattva’, plays a pivotal role in influencing the flow (movement) of energies within a space and contributes to its overall harmony. Air element is one of the natural and most important form of life force energies.

Read Also Conscious Vaastu: How Simple Changes Can Improve Relationships

The gaseous mixture in our atmosphere is called air. It includes oxygen, which we breathe, and carbon dioxide, which we exhale. Air is present in the atmosphere at all times. As per Conscious Vaastu, Air element is known for its movement and steering energy within the body, promoting balance and vitality. The Air element signifies flow, movement, circulation, progress, helpfulness, promptness, activity, lightness, alertness, and more. It is considered a dynamic force that brings freshness and vitalising energy into the environment. Appropriate and adequate air circulation within the space is a must for physical health as well as for mental clarity and well-being.

Importance of oxygen

We all know how important oxygen is. Oxygen supports life and is an essential element for DNA. A chemical process converts Oxygen into energy during respiration and drives the metabolisms of most living things. Oxygen helps cells to break down food to get energy. Humans along with many other living entities rely on oxygen as one of the most important sources of energy. Adequate quantum of oxygen helps in accelerating Air element.

Air element & Vaastu

Let’s explore the nuances of the air element in Conscious Vaastu and understand utmost practical ways to harmonise the energy. To explore this further, I would like to share one of the important factors that persists in most of the office spaces.

In modern architecture, many office buildings are made of glass façade due to which the natural air circulation inside the space is minimal or missing, and air circulation only happens through air conditioning. Working in such offices does provide comfort due to the controlled environment, but this also creates several imbalances in the energy of people working in such spaces for extended hours. Even though the office interiors may be planned as per the principles of Vaastu and it might also be done up nicely, but if the air quality within the premises is not fresh and adequate, it weakens the energy inside the space making people lethargic, fatigued, depressed, and might also cause headaches, dizziness, etc. Thus leading to deficiency in productivity, which in turn affects the performance of the organisation. According to research, even the brain and skin require a good amount of fresh air in addition to the lungs for optimal performance.

Read Also Conscious Vaastu: Unlock The Mysteries And Miracles Of Mother Earth

Tips to balance energy

To balance the energy of such spaces that are built with fixed glass façade, it is important to follow these simple tips of Conscious Vaastu:

● During breaks, it is recommended to go out of the office building and take some fresh air for a while.

● After taking lunch, spend some time in a natural environment if available around your office premises. Exposure to natural air enables to improve performance and mental wellbeing.

● Exposure to fresh air and sunlight can help in reducing stress, anxiety, and depression.

● If there is a possibility of opening the windows, open them up for a while especially during the morning hours.

● Plants play a vital role in enhancing the air element. Plants detoxify the environment by absorbing carbon dioxide and other gasses. They emit oxygen thus adding boost to the Air element. Incorporate air-purifying plants, such as Snake Plants, Peace Lilies, ZZ Plant, etc around the work area or on the desk to enhance the air element and energy.

In the next article, we shall continue to understand more on the air element.

(Dr Harshit Kapadia is a metaphysics consultant of Conscious Vaastu, Yuen Hom and Sam Hap Style of Feng Shui)