Conscious Vaastu: Unlock The Mysteries And Miracles Of Mother Earth

Further to our previous articles where we discussed in-depth approach towards Conscious Vaastu related to kitchen and cooking with heart, in this article I would like to highlight on the miracles of Mother Earth, which is a deep-rooted approach of Conscious Vaastu.

The metaphor that is very commonly used to describe earth is Mother Earth. Why is that so? Why not father earth or some other relation? The similar approach is relatively used in diverse cultures across the world. The reason is very simple, because earth has capability to produce energy by itself. The energy of mother earth is tangible if you notice it carefully. Take an example of an electrician working, they generally safeguard and insulate themselves with rubber shoes to avoid conducting with currents even if they are working on higher floors.

Other example is when a seed is planted in earth, water and sunlight is provided it slowly converts to a plant. Would this be possible if the seed is simply kept on a table under a sun? Isn’t this a miracle of universal energy of Mother Earth. Minerals, metals, precious metal and so many other resources are all part of mother earth’s energy. Mother Earth offers the necessary conditions for life to thrive, including air, water, nutrients, and a habitable climatic condition.

Just as a mother provides for the needs of her children, the Earth provides for the needs of all living beings. The nurturing capability of earth further portraits the importance of calling it as ‘Mother’.

As per the principles of Conscious Vaastu, Earth is the foundation element, which helps other four elements to connect with each other. In ancient philosophy, it is called as Prithvi Tattwa. When see from metaphysics science point-of-view, Mother Earth has all the five senses present:

Sound – Shabda.

Touch – Sparsh.

Form – Roop.

Taste – Raasa.

Smell – Gandha.

While studying the subject of Conscious Vaastu, it is mandatory for students to first familiarise with the five elements before they start studying any technical aspects of the subject.

In Conscious Vaastu, energy of the earth element relates to feeling. When the energy of Mother Earth around your space is good, the feeling of the space improves and the occupants feel joyful and whenever the earth energy is weak the feeling also changes accordingly which has corresponding impact on the occupants. Feel good factor is one of the basic essentials of any property whether it is a home or retail space / commercial space or a factory. When you enter any property and the feeling is right, you tend to enjoy that space. Vice versa, when the feeling is not right people tend to experience severe mood swings or displeasure in that space. Conscious Vaastu™ pays a lot of attention to this rather than simply looking at the dos and don’ts or finding basic Vaastu defects in the spaces.

It is our social responsibility to maintain the energy of Mother Earth which is a remarkable gift from Nature to the mankind. It encourages a sense of accountability towards the environment, emphasizing the importance of caring for and protecting the planet for future generations. Protecting Earth's energy and environment involves a combination of individual actions, community efforts, and global initiatives. Here are some ways to contribute towards Conscious approach to protect the energy of earth:

Stop spitting on mother earth – intentionally or unintentionally. This is one of the simplest things that one can incorporate in day-to-day life. It is also important to train people in societies/ organizations and train as many people as possible.

The raw material that is used to cook any meal uses earth energy for its production and efforts of so many people before it is ready and reaches the dining table. Conscious Vaastu strongly recommends to avoid food wastage.

Reduce and Recycle – this classic mantra still holds very true in Conscious Vaastu. Avoid unnecessary consumption of natural resources, reuse items whenever possible, and recycle materials to minimize waste and conserve natural resources.

Conscious Vaastu associates its approach with energy. Light is an important source of energy within a space. It is important to use energy efficient lights in the space and turn them off whenever they aren’t required and conserve the energy.

Support our farmers by choosing organically grown local products wherever possible.

Make conscious change in your daily life such as consuming products with minimal packaging, composting organic waste, and choosing environmentally friendly alternatives.

By simply following the thumb rules of Vaastu, it doesn’t guarantee dramatic results or the results may be limited to the one who incorporates, however, these principles of Conscious Vaastu have an infinite perspective to create a sustainable energy. We strongly recommend everyone to incorporate this simple understanding and create awareness across the community which helps in raising their energy as well as yours!

