Heatwave: Dos & don’ts to beat the heat this summer | Freepik

India is experiencing a heatwave across its states and union territories. Temperatures have peaked above 45 degrees with severe heat in parts of the country. Bhubaneswar, the capital of Odisha, recorded 42.7 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, the highest of the season so far. A day later, Thane city crossed the 40 mark and saw 42.7 °C. Alongside, Mumbai was also breathing hot air and sweating due to the heatwave.

Is the hot temperature in your city making you tired and sweaty? Take a look at simple ways to keep yourself fresh and fit amidst the hot weather. Here are some dos & don’ts to beat the heat this summer.

Stay hydrated: Drinking water at regular intervals is the easiest and most effective hack to ditch summer blues. Intake of water helps in keeping the internal system cool amidst the scorching heat. Ensure to have at least a litre of water every two hours. One can consume water with basil seeds as well for added care.

Add the right fruits to your diet: The old saying may suggest you to have apples each day but that isn't the ideal thing to do all seasons. Summer needs some special attention. While melons are the best for it has good water content, papayas and apples must be consumed on a lesser scale. Don't consume papayas when the sun is above as some experts hint at it being bad for your health. Also, packed fruit juices or carbonated drinks must be avoided and never seen as an alternative to pulpy fruits.

Carry an umbrella during peak hours: Umbrellas aren't just a rainy thing. If you're outdoors right in the grace of the sun during peak sunny hours, it is always recommended to stay coated from direct exposure. Be it a hat or an umbrella, carry it along to get shade.

Read Also Summer Ready: 5 Healthy diet tips to beat the heat