Summer Ready: 5 Healthy diet tips to beat the heat

Summer is here! It is March, and we can already feel the heat. Hot summers and heatwaves are common in India, especially in May and June.

While summer may provide some relief from cold and chilly days, it may also bring along various health problems like dehydration, upset stomach, bacterial infections, heat stroke, etc.

It is important to make sure you are eating the right foods to take care of your physical health.

Here are 5 healthy diet tips for summer that will surely help you beat the heat:

Stay Hydrated

Staying hydrated is really important in the summer, and what is better than drinking water? Make sure to drink 8-10 glasses of water.

Eat Seasonal fruits

Seasonal fruits like Pineapple, Mango, Watermelon, Licchi, Lemons are really good for beating the heat. Make sure to add them to your daily diet.

Eat lighter meals

Summer means eating lighter meals, as it takes longer for your stomach to digest food due to the hot weather. So, eat lighter meals to make sure your digestive track works fine.

Eat cooling food

Summer means ice cream and popsicle time. It is a time when your body needs cooling drinks and food. So, go on and enjoy the Popsicle!

Drink Fresh Juice

You may enjoy drinking cold drinks all year, but in the summer, switch to fresh fruit juices. Seasonal, fresh fruit juices are good for your health.