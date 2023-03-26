We often keep hearing about bizzare food fusion dishes and that's makes us crazy, thinking how can one eat them? But this time, the name of the dish is unbelievable. Ever heard of 100% Veg Butter Chicken?
Yes, it exists and a restaurant is offering it. Restaurants can often go the extra length to customise food and make it available to customers as per their choice. A restaurant claims to be selling 100% Veg Butter Chicken.
Is it even possible? A woman has shared a screenshot of the menu on Twitter which includes 100% Veg Butter Chicken and the picture adjacent to it shows a gravy-laden chicken dish garnished with some cream.
The Twitter user Aneetta captioned her post as, “Spot what's wrong," which has baffled netizens. With Chaitra Navratri going on and this is the time, when people observe fasting and look for vegetarian alternatives, this post has been grabbing more eyeballs.
Take a look at her post below:
The post got 40.3k views and netizens expressed their views about the viral post.
Read the comments of the Twitter users to the post below:
Although it still remains a question that how can chicken be vegetarian and if it is plant based then why is the red symbol? Would you want to try this dish?
