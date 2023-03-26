Heard of '100% Veg Butter Chicken?' Yes, it exists | Twitter

We often keep hearing about bizzare food fusion dishes and that's makes us crazy, thinking how can one eat them? But this time, the name of the dish is unbelievable. Ever heard of 100% Veg Butter Chicken?

Yes, it exists and a restaurant is offering it. Restaurants can often go the extra length to customise food and make it available to customers as per their choice. A restaurant claims to be selling 100% Veg Butter Chicken.

Is it even possible? A woman has shared a screenshot of the menu on Twitter which includes 100% Veg Butter Chicken and the picture adjacent to it shows a gravy-laden chicken dish garnished with some cream.

The Twitter user Aneetta captioned her post as, “Spot what's wrong," which has baffled netizens. With Chaitra Navratri going on and this is the time, when people observe fasting and look for vegetarian alternatives, this post has been grabbing more eyeballs.

Take a look at her post below:

The post got 40.3k views and netizens expressed their views about the viral post.

Read the comments of the Twitter users to the post below:

100% veg....chicken butter kese ho sakta hei?????? — Siddhi Jadhav (@sidsperspective) March 25, 2023

Well I can still play along with Veg Butter Chicken but the non-veg symbol is what troubles me. — Christian Alderson (@Christi57415592) March 25, 2023

Plant based meat hoga.😅🥸 — Tejendrasingh P. (@_the_patil) March 25, 2023

The chicken was certified vegetarian till it became part of your butter chicken, that is why "vegetarian butter chicken." — Subhash Bhasker (@Subhash_Bhasker) March 25, 2023

They are saying butter will be veg and as usual chicken will be non veg. — Prithvi 🌎 (@Toobigprithvi) March 25, 2023

When you don’t want to mention vegan but also want to play safe 😂 — Nikhil Wad (@niekhilwad) March 25, 2023

Fancy name for paneer, they are just trying to increase their sales! Chill da! 😂 — Sarcastic Witch 😌 (@the_gunturi) March 26, 2023

Veg bhi hai aur Chicken bhi aur Red Dot bhi….reminds me of Mr Duggal who has been it all — Manan Sheel Bhasin (@BhasinSheel) March 25, 2023

what is this, chicken khana bhi hai par veg rehna bhi hai? — Bun (@specter_silent) March 26, 2023

Although it still remains a question that how can chicken be vegetarian and if it is plant based then why is the red symbol? Would you want to try this dish?