Woman posts 'Paneer is better than chicken' on Twitter, trigger 'War of words' on social media

Every Indian has the freedom of speech and to voice their opinions and express their thoughts which may not sound good to others. Not many people can take unpopular viewpoint of a person and often these people become the target and trigger 'War of words' on social media. A post by a Twitter user Tanya Bhardwaj where she mentioned that paneer is better than chicken has lead to a debate among netizens on the social media platform.

Tanya shared a picture of a paneer sabji and roti kept in a plate with a cup of tea placed beside it and captioned the post as, “Unpopular opinion Paneer is better than chicken."

Look at the post below:

Since being posted a few days ago, the tweet has received 724.4K views and close to 2,600 likes. Some Twitter users agreed with her opinion and wrote, "Yes. So true,” posted a Twitter user. “True,” commented another. “I personally prefer paneer to chicken,” expressed a third.

Other people disagreed with her and wrote, “Paneer contains a lot of protein but nah chicken is better,” wrote a Twitter user.

“Unpopular opinion but paneer is never better, it's overrated,” expressed another. “Paneer bhi koi khane ki cheez hai, Chicken is best,” joined a third. “Ketchup with any sabzi is a crime bhai,” wrote a fourth user.

Read a few more comments of the Twitter users to the post below:

What do you think, paneer is better or chicken?