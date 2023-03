WATCH: Zebra roams freely on Seoul's street amid traffic; captured after hours

A zebra was seen roaming freely on the streets of South Korea's capital, Seoul amid traffic and has been returned to its home at a zoo after spending three hours on the loose. The male zebra, named Sero, which means vertical in Korean, broke free from Seoul Children's Grand Park Zoo on afternoon of March 23.

Police, fire officials and zoo staff were all involved in trying to safely capture him.

Videos posted online showed the animal trotting past traffic on a busy road. Sero was also seen wandering down a street and poking his nose into garbage bins in a residential area as he escaped in the city's east.

WATCH:

Videos and pictures emerging of a zebra on the loose in the streets of Seoul today pic.twitter.com/UntZ4uRbvu — Hyunsu Yim (@hyunsuinseoul) March 23, 2023

The young zebra, who was born at the zoo in 2021, was able to escape after breaking the wooden fencing around his pen, according to the Seoul Gwangjin Fire Station.

Sero was eventually trapped by officials using a safety fence after he entered a narrow alleyway. He was tranquilized before being taken back to the zoo in the back of a truck.

Officials at the Children's Grand Park Zoo told Associated Press that the zebra has been assessed by vets and is in a stable condition.

According to its website, the zoo houses more than 400 animals from 38 species, including Korean dogs, monkeys and donkeys.

