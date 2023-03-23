WATCH: Little girl salutes Kerala Cop, netizens love it | screengrab- Instagram- Kerala Police

Small kids can bring a smile on anyone's face with their cute antics. Often, videos of them playing with animals, their expressions and adorable acts are shared on the internet and it takes no time, for these clips to become viral.

Recently, a video of a little saluting a Kerala police officer is going viral on the social media. The video was posted by none other than Kerala Police on their official Instagram handle.

It showed a little girl strolling around a police jeep in an orange dress and smiling at the camera. She rushed toward a police officer who is chatting with another man. She gave the policeman a sweet salute, and he too returned it back. The girl then quickly ran back laughing. The caption on the viral video (translated to English) read, “Loving greetings from the little girl; #keralapolice.”

WATCH:

The social media users can't stop loving this adorable video. From the time being shared, in just a matter of two days, the video garnered over 400K views, 59.7K likes and 359 comments.

The little’s girl’s mother quickly reacted to the viral video and wrote, “My baby is nehakutty, she is saluting the circle inspector shree biju sir poovar coastal police station.”

The viral video received immense love and admiration from internet users. Instagram users dropped heart emojis for the little girl saluting the officers. One of the users wrote, “Lets god bless her and wishing her to be a lady IPS, Lady sub inspector, lady CPO etc."

”Another user wrote, “Congrats Kerala Police, really nice heart touching video.”

Many users sent their virtual blessing to the little girl in the viral video.

We all are grateful for the heroism and selfless deeds of police officers; the way they risk their lives to protect the nation. And this random act of kindness made a police officer's day and may be included in one of the memorable moments of his life.

