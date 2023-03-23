Breakup Trauma? New Zealand Government has the solution | FPJ- Chhaya Gupta

Though love is beautiful, breakup is equally hurting and traumatic. It becomes extremely difficult to give up all your feelings that you have for someone all at a sudden especially when breakup isn't mutual. Gen Z most commonly have to go through this heart-breaking phase and at times, they take long time to come out of this setback.

Many youngsters then seek medical counselling and some may engage in self disastrous activities like indulging in consuming excess alcohol, smoking and may be drugs too. They often may live in a depressed state for a while and hopelessness.

New Zealand government has come up with a thoughtful initiative that can help the younger generation, especially teens and Gen Z, to cope up with breakups in a healthy way.

The government has launched unusual new campaign 'Love Better' to assist the youngsters to move on from breakups and broken relationships better.

It provides them with a platform where they can talk to professionals about their bad breakups and more through videos, articles and even podcasts.

In a video released by the New Zealand government, they affirm the universal truth that ‘breakups suck’ and encourage teens to discuss their experiences of being dumped by each other, as a healthy practice to process their feelings.

The platform uses real footage of young people discussing how they deal with breakups, rather than staged or scripted enactments. It uses videos from other platforms as well, like TikTok and Instagram.