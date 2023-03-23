 Breakup Trauma? New Zealand Government has the solution
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleBreakup Trauma? New Zealand Government has the solution

Breakup Trauma? New Zealand Government has the solution

New Zealand government is helping its teens to recover from breakups in an unusual new campaign, 'Love Better'

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 23, 2023, 09:52 AM IST
article-image
Breakup Trauma? New Zealand Government has the solution | FPJ- Chhaya Gupta

Though love is beautiful, breakup is equally hurting and traumatic. It becomes extremely difficult to give up all your feelings that you have for someone all at a sudden especially when breakup isn't mutual. Gen Z most commonly have to go through this heart-breaking phase and at times, they take long time to come out of this setback.

Many youngsters then seek medical counselling and some may engage in self disastrous activities like indulging in consuming excess alcohol, smoking and may be drugs too. They often may live in a depressed state for a while and hopelessness.

New Zealand government has come up with a thoughtful initiative that can help the younger generation, especially teens and Gen Z, to cope up with breakups in a healthy way.

Read Also
Mental Health Day 2022: How to fight mental health stigma? Effects and Cure
article-image

The government has launched unusual new campaign 'Love Better' to assist the youngsters to move on from breakups and broken relationships better.

It provides them with a platform where they can talk to professionals about their bad breakups and more through videos, articles and even podcasts.

In a video released by the New Zealand government, they affirm the universal truth that ‘breakups suck’ and encourage teens to discuss their experiences of being dumped by each other, as a healthy practice to process their feelings.

The platform uses real footage of young people discussing how they deal with breakups, rather than staged or scripted enactments. It uses videos from other platforms as well, like TikTok and Instagram.

Read Also
What is 'Urgency Culture' in Relationships and why is it important to break it? Read for a good...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Breakup Trauma? New Zealand Government has the solution

Breakup Trauma? New Zealand Government has the solution

Savour Pathare Prabhu delicacies and French desserts by celebrity chef Bimba Nayak at Holiday Inn...

Savour Pathare Prabhu delicacies and French desserts by celebrity chef Bimba Nayak at Holiday Inn...

Ramadan 2023: 7 Important things to avoid during the holy month

Ramadan 2023: 7 Important things to avoid during the holy month

Pride Month 2023: New York unveils 2023 theme for Pride and solidarity

Pride Month 2023: New York unveils 2023 theme for Pride and solidarity

Easy travel or too much hassle at the airport? Frequent commuters' views divided over Mumbai-Pune...

Easy travel or too much hassle at the airport? Frequent commuters' views divided over Mumbai-Pune...