Did Kriti Sanon get a nose job? Netizens reacts

Hollywood and Bollywood actresses often prefer going under the knife to enhance their physical appearance. Sometimes, the plastic surgeries works sometimes, it doesn't and backfire making one look miserable. Some actresses like Anushka Sharma and Priyanka Chopra Jonas have accepted that they have undergone cosmetic surgeries to change their features, most actresses prefer maintaining silence. The recent celebrity who has triggered such speculations is actress Kriti Sanon and netizens feel she tried hiding it.

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon's then and now pictures are going viral on Reddit.

According to netizens, the Mimi star got a nose job because 'she had flaring nostrils.'

Some people felt that Kriti's nose job was done in a very subtle way which has enhanced her overall look.

Read the reactions of the Reddit users to Kriti Sanon's transformed look:

However, there were also a few people who felt that it was because of the camera angle and lighting that made Kriti look different in her then and now pictures. "I don’t think she had a nose job, the nose looks too similar to the original. People forget what wonders lighting and contour can do. I think it’s pretty obvious that there’s a major lighting difference in the pictures thats it," one Reddit user commented.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti Sanon was last seen in 'Shehzada', opposite Kartik Aaryan. The film could not do well at the box office and received mixed reactions from the audience.

The actress will next be seen in 'Adipurush' co-starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan as well asothers and 'Ganapath' alongside Tiger Shroff and Amitabh Bachchan which are slated to release later this year.