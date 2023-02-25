Kriti Sanon's body-hugging dresses are perfect inspiration to flaunt your well-toned physique

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 25, 2023
A blue cut out dressed that recently Kriti Sanon wore can be perfect for your party look when you want to flaunt your well toned physique
Dramatic cutout detailing at the bustline and a bodycon fit towards the midsection were features of Kriti's strapless leather cutout midi dress by Ambika Lal. She accessorised with black pointed pumps and gold hoop earrings
Her all-black cutout midi dress with a closed neckline looks stylish and she completed her look with hanging earrings and black pointed heels
With black strappy shoes, a silver choker necklace, and a leather minidress by Oh Polly, Kriti looked stunning. Her glam makeup elevated her overall look
Laithmaalouf's all-blue short dress with a leopard design included full sleeves, puff shoulders, a bodycon fit, and a glitzy trail to follow. Kriti chose blue heels and blue eye makeup
Kriti Sanon chose a bodycon short dress from Alexandre Vauthier in a pale yellow color and accessorised with strappy heels and hoops
In a minidress from Zara Umrigar with embellishments and full sleeves, a plunging neckline, and power sleeves, Kriti looked amazing. She wore a pink strappy heels and accessorised the dress with golden hoops
