From ₹ 58 lakh saree to ₹ 40 crore Cleopatra dress; Urvashi Rautela's wardrobe gives a tough competition to Nita Ambani

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 25, 2023

Urvashi red flare dress with embellishments on the top and ruffled roses cost whopping ₹ 60 lakh

Weighing about 85kg, Urvashi looked breathtakingly beautiful in the lovely ball gown created in pink, lavender, and white floral pattern. She wore it for one of her ramp walks designed by the globally famous designer Michael Cinco, that costs a whopping ₹ 40 lakh

Flaunting a golden gown along with an oversized jacket, Urvashi looked gorgeous in Cleopatra outfit that costs a hefty price of ₹ 40 crore. The ensemble features a thigh-high slit and a plunging neckline, and she completed her look with a heavily studded gold head-gear

Urvashi wore a bright blue and silver bodycon dress studded with Swarovski crystals worth ₹ 60 lakh. Her matching boots had these crystals in them as well

Urvashi wore a beige tinted sequinced saree worth ₹ 58 lakh and matching jewellery ₹ 28 lakh

Deep-plunging neck shimmery gold outfit designed by Alexandre Vauthier costs ₹ 3 lakh

She attended a celebrity wedding in a traditional Gujrati 'patola' saree worth ₹ 58 lakh

Her gorgeous mini beige dress adorned with diamonds and had frills at the bottom for added drama which costs ₹ 5 lakh

