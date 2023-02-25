From ₹ 58 lakh saree to ₹ 40 crore Cleopatra dress; Urvashi Rautela's wardrobe gives a tough competition to Nita Ambani

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 25, 2023
Urvashi red flare dress with embellishments on the top and ruffled roses cost whopping ₹ 60 lakh
Weighing about 85kg, Urvashi looked breathtakingly beautiful in the lovely ball gown created in pink, lavender, and white floral pattern. She wore it for one of her ramp walks designed by the globally famous designer Michael Cinco, that costs a whopping ₹ 40 lakh
Flaunting a golden gown along with an oversized jacket, Urvashi looked gorgeous in Cleopatra outfit that costs a hefty price of ₹ 40 crore. The ensemble features a thigh-high slit and a plunging neckline, and she completed her look with a heavily studded gold head-gear
Urvashi wore a bright blue and silver bodycon dress studded with Swarovski crystals worth ₹ 60 lakh. Her matching boots had these crystals in them as well
Urvashi wore a beige tinted sequinced saree worth ₹ 58 lakh and matching jewellery ₹ 28 lakh
Deep-plunging neck shimmery gold outfit designed by Alexandre Vauthier costs ₹ 3 lakh
She attended a celebrity wedding in a traditional Gujrati 'patola' saree worth ₹ 58 lakh
Her gorgeous mini beige dress adorned with diamonds and had frills at the bottom for added drama which costs ₹ 5 lakh
