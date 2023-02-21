7 times Malaika Arora proved to be the ultimate fashion icon

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 21, 2023

Malaika Arora is a diva whose fashion sense has always been top notch. The 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' actress aces every look with utmost elegance and takes the glamour quotient up

From her curve-defining gowns to dramatic pantsuits, Malaika has always proven to be an inspiration for the fashion enthusiasts

The fashionista wore a Versace bralette with a plunging neckline and paired it with flared trousers and a matching statement jacket. Her blue kohled eyes raised the mercury levels along with the outfit

She wore a stunning white gown adorned with embellishments and features a close neckline, tiered ruffles, and sheer panels and pulled her hair into a sleek braid

Malaika looked like an ultimate boss lady in a three-piece suit from the shelves of Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna. She paired it with a silver sequin top from the designer label RSVP by Nykaa Fashion

She looked like a princess in Naeem Khan multi-coloured chic tassel dress

The diva paired a monochromatic asymmetrical top with white strings with tight-fitted black leggings with white stripes over them and layered her outfit with a black jacket. Pointed black boots elevated the entire look

