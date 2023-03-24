WATCH: Horrible! Rope breaks during a man's bungee leap

Rope breaks during a man bungee leap | screengrab- Twitter

Most people have fascination towards adventure activities. Some people go to the extend of risking their lives to get that adrenaline rush. Recently, a video of a man doing bungee jumping went viral. The reason was that the rope breaks while the man takes a bungee leap and falls into a underlying lake.

Mike, a 39-year-old tourist from Hong Kong, visited Changthai Thappraya Adventure Park in Thailand this year. The man decided to do bungee jumping after being challenged by his friends. However, while in the air, the safety rope broke and the man fell into the lake when he was about five meters from the water.

WATCH:

¡De terror! Turista brinca del bungee y se rompe la cuerda; Las imágenes se viralizaron esta semana, tras ser difundidas por hk01. Más detalles aquí: https://t.co/HAQpmfoYNn #Viral pic.twitter.com/f9lWJqiuOA — Plano Informativo (@Planoinforma) March 24, 2023

"If the accident had been more serious, he could have lost his life," Mike told the Hong Kong News Outlet.

He explained that upon contact with the lake, he fainted for a few seconds, but regained consciousness and swam out of the lake with the help of attraction employees. He then was taken to the hospital.

“The pain was so intense that I felt dizzy. Since my arms were stretched out, my armpit area was affected the most." He said he came down with a lung infection and was hospitalized for three days after returning to Hong Kong.

His medical bills, which totaled around HK$50,000, were covered by travel insurance. For his part, he explained that the park only offered him $23,000, including $1,800 in medical fees and a HK$500 refund for the bungee jump.

Mike said that he has emailed the park and the Tourism Authority of Thailand to file a complaint.

Bungee jumping operator Natthaphon Yokcharoen apologized for the incident. “Thappraya Safari has been open for seven years and nothing like this has ever happened. All our equipment is licensed. I would like to apologize for this incident,” he said.