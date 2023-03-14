7 Destinations across the globe that should be on your bucket list; if you are an adventure enthusiast

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 14, 2023
Chasing lights in Finland: is the closest you can come to witnessing magic. These lights are nature’s silent firework display in colourful bands of greens, yellows, reds and violet
Tripadvisor
Untamed in Botswana: Botswana is a paradise for wildlife lovers with the roaring of the lions and the trumpets of the elephants as your background soundtrack as it is one of the best luxury safaris
Safari 365
Swim with Whale Sharks in Ningaloo Reef, Australia: Teeming with a plethora of corals and marine life, here you can swim next to the biggest fish in the sea, the Whale Shark
Viator
Traverse the Southernmost tip of the World- Antarctic Peninsula: Here you will witness the breathtaking glaciers while also catching glimpses of penguins, seals, whales
iStock
Supercar experience around Europe: Get behind the wheel of some of the most exclusive cars while enjoying the scenic European roads in the supercar experience
Gran Turismo Events
Travel Masai Mara Jungle Safari in Kenya: You can watch two million wildebeest and zebras move through the forests. One can also spot lions, cheetahs, circling vultures and crocodiles on the jungle safari
Unsplash
Walk on the wild side in Galapagos: Walk alongside playful sea lions and gigantic sea tortoises. You can snorkel through crystal-clear waters and discover the thriving underwater world
Culture Trip
