Visiting Japan? Your complete guide to see STUNNING Cherry Blossom

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 25, 2023
Cherry blossoms is also known as Japanese cherry or Sakura season which lasts from late March to mid-April in Japan or even early May when the country is adorned in swathes of pink. Shinjuku Gyoen is one of the best cherry blossoms park in Japan
Imperial Palace East Gardens is a place where you can enjoy this beautiful blossoms while walking
Visit Chidorigafuchi Park, where you can hop on a boat and next to it is, Kitanomaru Park
Himeji Castle, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is the perfect place to see cherry blossoms in all of their glory
Mount Yoshino is known across the globe for its sprawling array of pretty cherry blossoms embellishing its towering peaks
City’s second-largest park- Osaka Castle Park with over 3,000 cherry trees is one of the most happening spots that come to life during cherry blossom season
Maruyama-Koen Park is one of the most popular spots in Kyoto for admiring cherry blossoms
Kyoto Botanical Gardens, located right by the Kamo River is best for Sakura Light-Up event, typically held from late March to early April, with 250 cherry trees gorgeously lit at night
