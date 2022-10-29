Halloween 2022: Looking for a Halloween party place in Mumbai? 5 places that promise spooktacular fun | File Image

Halloween is just around the corner and we all need to party. From a trick of staying in or a treat of going out and dressing up the scariest, here are the places in Mumbai that are hosting best parties for this Halloween. Get ready with your spooky costume and make-up to enjoy a fun-filled ghost night.

The Finch

The Finch | File image

Along with their crafted cocktails and delicious food, The Finch is hosting a Halloween party night on October 31. The décor and the dishes are really going to give you the spooky vibes. What all you have to do is to dress in your scariest outfit and head to The Finch. You can also get two beers free if you are dressed the best while you dance to power packed tunes.

October 31, 8 pm onwards.

Price INR 499.

Contact: 9920910619

The Sassy Spoon

The Sassy Spoon | File image

The recently revamped flagship outpost at Nariman Point is bringing a Sundowner with power packed numbers by DJ Moksh and DJ Shubham. This is going to be a real treat of a Halloween banger with their in-house DJ. If you can't make it to town, head to Powai. The fun doesn't change at all.

October 29, 9.30 pm onwards.

Price on request.

Contact: +91 99200 03500 / +91 98195 44195

Kasa Kai Mumbai- Graveyard

Kasa Kai Mumbai- Graveyard, Halloween Party | File Image

We recommend you don't miss this party by called Graveyard is a Halloween by Kasa Kai Mumbai. Head to the Lord of Drinks in Lower Parel for a haunting experience. Expect fun activities like face painting, magic show, tarot card reading session, interactive Halloween games and theme dance coupled with spooky experience.

October 30-31, 6 pm to 1 am.

Price INR 500.

Contact: +91 99309 31616.

Monkey Bar

Monkey Bar, Halloween Party 2022 | File Image

If you want to enjoy Halloween Party and do not wish to spend moolah, then Monkey Bar in Bandra, West is the place for you. The place will turn one of the spookiest places in Mumbai as you party among tombstones, spiderwebs, fog, and glowing pumpkins. Go in your favorite spooky character, because the wackiest male and female costumes will win some cool prizes. What's more, the entry is free.

October 29, 9 pm onwards.

Entry Free

Contact: +91 77100 83222.

Antisocial

Antisocial | File image

One of the most popular brands Anti Social is hosting a Halloween party called Theatre Of The Dead. The event covers a theatrical showcase that includes musicals, spooky dance show, and a 'Horror Forward Drag Show'. You can dance on awesome and terrorising songs all night long.

October 29-30, 9 pm onwards.

Price INR 500 onwards.

Contact: +91 75063 94240