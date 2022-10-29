Halloween 2022: Planning a low-key celebration at home? Watch these Halloween movies for a scary evening | File image

No Halloween celebration is complete without a scary night in with the best horror flicks to set the paranormal mood. From the most loved horror franchises, spine-tingling thrillers to cult favourites and more, these titles will take you on an unforgettable journey into the eerie Halloween weekend. Get ready to build your blanket forts, turn off the lights and enjoy these horror stories with friends, family, or alone if you’ve got the guts.

Saw

For the lovers of a classic, a cult franchise in honour of every Halloween spirit Saw is one of the highest-grossing horror film franchises of all time in its category. The first eight films primarily revolve around the fictional serial killer while the ninth movie revolves around a copycat killer while still keeping continuity with the previous films.

Available on Lionsgate Play

Cabin In The Woods

Grab your friends along to watch this story about five friends who unknowingly summon a family of murderous zombies and inadvertently become involved in a ritual of human sacrifice held to please cruel subterranean deities.

Available on Prime Video

Planet Terror

Ever wondered what it's like to live in a world with zombies or be a zombie? Planet Terror is an action-packed horror ride with a dangerous government experiment which unleashes a gas that turns an entire town into flesh-eating zombies. Watch a group of ragtag survivors make their way to a helicopter to escape this scourge.

Available on Netflix

All The Boys Love Mandy Lane

Grab your friends to decode the mystery of Mandy Lane, an orphan, who makes new friends and gets invited to a weekend party at a secluded ranch and discovers a string of murders through the night.

Available on Lionsgate Play

Poltergeist

Thanks to this story that even now, if someone will say, "They are here," in a creepy voice, people will shudder. A family's dream home turns into their worst nightmare when evil spirits rise up to torment them and possess the soul of their innocent daughter.

Available on Prime Video.

The Omen

A married man, agrees to switch his wife's stillborn baby with an orphaned infant. But as the child grows, a sinister series of events start taking place. You’re not a real horror buff if you haven’t seen this ‘70s classic. Gregory Peck and Lee Remick star in the demonic film, which is remembered as one of the most cursed movies of all time.

Available on YouTube.