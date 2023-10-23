From Witches to Wonders, Must-Attend Halloween Parties in Mumbai

It's that time of the year when most of us decide to face the dead. While most of us will be busy preparing for Halloween for our children, city's restaurants have geared up to provide a haunting experience to the adults. Here's the list of restaurants which have planned something really spooky to celebrate this Halloween on October 31.

Attend the Monster Ball at Cirqa in Lower Parel

Experience the legendary Halloween Monster Ball in Mumbai as the restaurant transforms itself into a spooky and chilling mansion. The evening promises some ghastly delights and macabre entertainment as you dress up as the scariest character your imagination can conjure. Dance the night away with other mischievous creatures, revel in the eerie ambiance, and enjoy an array of tricks, treats, and sinister (blood) cocktails.

On October 28.

8 PM onwards

Experience the Nightmare of Halloween Mayhem at 145 The Mill

The 3rd Edition of The Halloween Mayhem is set to be a spine-tingling, unforgettable evening. There will be the DJ duo, Maark IV and Aria, who will take command of the decks, delivering a musical experience that spans the best genres of all time. Expect some heart-pounding beats to soul-soothing melodies as you binge on some delectable flavours of Korea and Japan curated by Chef Chef Rahul Vasandani. There will also be an exclusive Halloween shots menu, featuring eerie and enchanting concoctions that are sure to thrill your taste buds.

On October 29.

6 PM onwards

Enter the Haunted Doll House at Silly in Khar

Are you ready to experience a Halloween like no other? Be prepared to immerse yourself in the haunting enchantment with your spookiest attire, walking down a blood-red carpet, and entering a world where dolls come to life in a haunted doll house. Experience the Halloween special food and cocktail menu for a chilling and unforgettable experience. You can indulge yourself in Bat Wings, Evil Poppers, and The Tomb Stone. Drink up some poison with spooky clouds, satanic eyes, poisoned portions, and more. Expect some live music performances.

From October 24 to 31.

8 PM onwards

