Weekend gateways near Mumbai: 4 exotic resorts to kickstart a Halloween party with a blast

Done with Diwali celebration? Yes, we all are done with hectic festive celebrations and need a good unwinding weekend. If you are looking for a place to unwind and rejuvenate yourself, but can't plan for a long holiday, check out these nature-friendly resorts and villas near Mumbai which won't take you longer to reach and you can have a nice weekend trip without burning a hole in your pocket.

Tropicana Resort & Spa, Alibaug

Alibaug is famous for its beaches and water adventure sports and also for its villas, and beautiful scenery. Tropicana Resort and Spa in Alibaug is just driving distance from Mumbai and Pune, making it a perfect destination for weekday retreats and getaways. Ferry services are also operational from Mumbai to Mandwa and back. You can also travel along with your car across the sea in a jiffy.

The luxury resort promises you a getaway of extravagance and harmony with lush green ambiance. It has a swimming pool and a bar by the pool and spa, for you to revitalise and rejuvenate. Other facilities like a fitness centre, library, jogging and cycling tracks are a major attraction for fitness enthusiast. Enjoy volleyball, badminton, cricket, and archery with your friends and family at an outdoor space. There are indoor games as well. Expect chess, billiards and other board games.



Price on request

Usha Ascot, Matheran

Matheran, a popular weekend getaway from the heat of Mumbai covered with lush greenery it retains its tranquility as all forms of motor vehicles are prohibited within the town. The toy train journey is a memorable experience up the scenic ghats from Neral to Matheran.

Usha Ascot, a resort is a place where you can plan to stay if you are visiting this nature's heaven place. It includes a swimming pool with a sunken bar and an open restaurant. They also have a health club with steam room, sauna, jacuzzi, and even massage facility. Indoor games facility is also available. The rooms have well furnished interiors.

Price starting from INR 5,500 + upwards.

SaffronStays Slate, Lonavala

If Lonavala is on your mind for this long weekend, head straight to SaffronStays Slate which is a 4-bedroom pet-friendly pool bungalow with an azure pool and breathtaking views of Western Ghats. You can head out for treks and trails to Visapur fort or Lohagad fort, or enjoy the waterfalls in Lonavala with your family and friends while staying at this modern home.

Price starting from INR 16,000.

The LaLiT Golf & Spa Resort, Goa:

Goa and The LaLiT together, will make your stay vacation memorable and definitely, is an experience worth taking. The resort is the first choice to stay in Goa for Indian cricketer team coach Rahul Dravid to singer Udit Narayan, Bollywood director Rohit Shetty and actress Kriti Sanon.

The LaLiT Golf & Spa Resort Goa is located on Raj Baga beach in Canacona. It is regarded as one of the top five star hotels in Goa. The resort has Baroque-Portuguese style architecture and landscaped gardens, including an international standard golf course.

Price starting from INR 16,500 upwards.