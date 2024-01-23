Hair Goals? Check For These 5 Top Ingredients In Your Hair Care Products

5 Ingredients for your hair goals | Representative image

Amidst changing weather, your hair demands some extra care. Is your hair oil and serum in sync with your hair goals? Before adding hair care products to your cart, take a look at the ingredients to ensure that they are perfect for hair growth, softer texture, and more. Zameer Malik, CEO at the Kulsum's Kaya Kalp, a high-quality skin and hair care brand suggests five key elements one must check for in their hair care essentials.

5 Ingredients for your hair goals

Argan Oil

Fatty acids and vitamins D and E are abundant in argan. When it comes to hair care, the trio does a fantastic job hydrating the scalp and relieving seasonal dryness. Moreover, it helps the body get rid of free radicals and lessen oxidative stress and inflammation. The texture of argan oil is light and non-greasy, which is beneficial. As a result, it reaches the roots, feeds the cuticles, and adds shine to the hair.

Amla (Indian gooseberry)

Amla is a great source of vitamin C, which strengthens hair follicles and lowers hair loss. Because amla contains a high concentration of antioxidants, it is said to prevent premature greying of hair. The benefits of Amla for hair can help you treat symptoms related to an itchy or irritated scalp, as well as enhance the health of your hair follicles and scalp.

Aloe Vera

Vitamins A, C, and E can be found in aloe vera. These three vitamins support healthy cell growth and lustrous hair by aiding in cell turnover. Aloe vera gel also contains folic acid and vitamin B12. These two elements together can prevent hair loss. Aloe vera, however, cleans your hair without harming the strands. It is a fantastic method for getting hair that appears softer, glossier, and healthier.

Read Also Treating Excessive Hair Loss With Homeopathy

Triphala

According to Ayurveda, triphala is a tridoshic rasayana, which means that it balances the three doshas, or imbalances, in the body: vata, pitta, and kapha. Because triphala balances the three doshas in our bodies, it can be used as an internal cleanser. Triphala supports the exterior health of our hair and scalp by harmonizing our interior wellness. Additionally, it works on premature graying.



Red onion

Red onions have antibacterial qualities ensuring healthy hair and an escape from scalp problems. The ingredient can aid with dandruff and itchy scalp, providing comfort. Also, Sulphur, which is abundant in red onions, serves as the best remedy to treat split ends.