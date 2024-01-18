Treating Excessive Hair Loss With Homeopathy

Pic: Freepik

Alopecia areata is an autoimmune condition marked by the abrupt onset of hair loss in distinct, round patches. The immune system erroneously attacks hair follicles, leading to their contraction and subsequent hair loss. This disorder can affect any area of hair growth, including the scalp, brows, eyelashes, and even body hair. In men experiencing crown-top hair loss or vertex baldness, the prevalence of alopecia areata/patchy hair loss is approximately 52%. According to the National Centre for Biotechnology Information, there is an 88% preponderance of Alopecia Areata in North Indian men, with the majority of affected individuals being below 40 years of age. Childhood onset is more common in girls or women, while boys or men with an earlier onset age tend to have a higher incidence of severe alopecia.

A research study carried out by the National Centre for Biotechnology reveals that individuals grappling with alopecia may undergo psychological ramifications, including heightened levels of anxiety and depression. In addition to Alopecia Areata, excessive hair loss leading to baldness can be attributed to various factors, such as thyroid disorders, specific medications, and other autoimmune diseases. Moreover, it may stem from hereditary factors, nutritional deficiencies, infections, smoking, or stress.

Contributing factors

Alopecia areata arises from various contributing factors. Genetic predisposition is a key element, with a heightened risk if a close relative has faced the condition. The autoimmune mechanism is central, involving the immune system's assault on hair follicles, driven by T-cells. Additionally, environmental triggers such as stress, trauma, and specific factors can act as catalysts, potentially worsening the condition, particularly in individuals with a genetic predisposition to alopecia areata.

Treating the root cause

Addressing hair loss through homeopathy involves addressing the root cause of the problem. With over 40 medical reasons for hair loss, precise identification of the underlying issue enables the implementation of an effective homeopathic treatment plan, leading to a reduction in hair fall. Proper homeopathic care not only lessens hair loss but also boosts immunity over time, promoting hair restoration in bald areas.

Some homeopathic medicines that will help to reduce hair loss are as follows:

Fluoric acid 30: Five pills twice a day helps in cases of alopecia areata.

Ferrum Phos 6x: Three tablets twice a day helps in iron absorption in women who are anemic. Once their Feretin iron level increases the hair loss stops and in many cases grows back.

Lifestyle changes

Promoting hair health involves maintaining a balanced diet rich in essential vitamins, engaging in regular exercise to manage stress and enhance overall well-being, adopting gentle hair care practices to minimise stress on the hair, prioritising adequate sleep for stress reduction and improved immune function, and avoiding smoking and excessive alcohol consumption, which can negatively impact overall health and contribute to hair issues. Quitting smoking and moderating alcohol intake can positively influence overall well-being.

Alopecia areata remains a subject of ongoing research and exploration due to its intricate interplay of genetic, immune, and environmental factors. The promotion of awareness, support, and continued research collectively fosters a more compassionate and informed approach to addressing this puzzling condition. For personalised advice and treatment options, it is advisable to seek guidance from a qualified homeopath.

