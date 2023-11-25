Homeopathy: Causes, Complications, And Treatment of Migraine

Migraines are types of headaches that involve regular episodes of moderate to severe pounding pain accompanied by nausea, vomiting, and hypersensitivity to sounds and light. Migraines are a neurological problem that often interfere with normal daily activities.

According to a survey, migraine is the third most common illness in the world. Migraines are complicated conditions that entail numerous changes in the brain and blood vessels. According to a meta-analysis of 357 papers, the global prevalence of migraine was 14% in 2022. Furthermore, 30% of those diagnosed have temporary neurological symptoms such as tremors and fainting, which adds to the disease's burden. According to studies, women have a larger incidence of migraine headaches (43%) than men (18%). In women it often triggers off at the start of menstruation, implying that changes in hormonal levels like progesterone and oestrogen could be likely causes.

Causes of migraine

Migraines are believed to be neurologically linked to irregular alterations in brain function. The "Cortical Spreading Depression" concept is one such theory. Stress, specific foods such as chocolate, caffeine, and old cheeses, hormonal changes such as menstruation or birth control use, changes in sleep habits, bright lights, strong odors, and changes in weather are all common triggers. Some people may have a higher threshold for initiating migraines, whereas others may be more sensitive to the triggers. Migraines are a complicated disorder, and research is being conducted to learn more about their underlying causes and potential treatment alternatives.

Complications

Many people with migraines have them on a regular basis, resulting in chronic migraines. Chronic migraine is described as 15 or more headaches every single month for a minimum of three consecutive months. At least eight of those headaches should be migrainous. Status Migrainosus is an uncommon yet serious complication that occurs when a migraine attack lasts longer than 72 hours. Dehydration, severe discomfort, and other problems caused by status Migrainosus necessitate medical treatment.

Homeopathic treatment

Homoeopathic migraine treatments are dependable and risk-free. They perform brilliantly for both acute and chronic migraines.

Homoeopathy drugs such as Belladonna are useful to treat the sudden throbbing headaches of migraine. Nat Mur is used when there is past history of grief. Pulsatilla is useful in migraines of teenage girls whose headaches get worse before periods. Ipecac is useful when migraines are associated with nausea and vomiting. For left sided migraine Spigelia is used and for right sided migraine Sanguinaria is used.

Lifestyle changes

Aim for a consistent sleep routine of 7-9 hours of quality sleep per night.

Eat balanced meals at regular intervals and avoid skipping breakfast.

Maintain a journal to discover your triggers.

Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity every week. However, avoid strenuous exercise during a migraine attack.

Identify your unique triggers and assess the effectiveness of your preventive strategies. Consult with a qualified homeopath for personalised advice and treatment options.

(Dr Mukesh Batra is the founder of Dr Batra’s group of companies, a chain of homeopathy clinics in six countries and an FMCG brand)